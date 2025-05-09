Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $8,821,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,360. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,527 shares of company stock worth $4,851,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.91.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.63. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

