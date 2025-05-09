Fred Alger Management LLC Has $10.17 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 331,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,054 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Sprout Social worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,772,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $13,422,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,306,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,822,000 after acquiring an additional 330,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 324.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 307,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Sprout Social by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,548,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 263,267 shares during the period.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $799,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $148,265.83. This trade represents a 84.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $581,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,358.76. This trade represents a 35.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,639. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.15.

View Our Latest Report on SPT

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $107.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.