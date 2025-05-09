Elyxium Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Elyxium Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,217,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,351,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,051,807,000 after buying an additional 182,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,677,000 after acquiring an additional 129,071 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,207,000 after buying an additional 368,241 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,495,582,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.13.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $307.34 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

