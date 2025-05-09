Promising Telecom Stocks To Consider – May 8th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and Arista Networks are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build, maintain or operate telecommunications networks and services—such as wireless, broadband, satellite or fixed-line voice and data connections. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to industry trends in infrastructure spending, spectrum allocation, regulatory changes and evolving consumer demand for connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,464,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,093,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.98 billion, a PE ratio of 170.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.94.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $980.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,413. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $202.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $842.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $969.22.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.32. 4,635,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,184,739. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50.

