231,211 Shares in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Purchased by Emmett Investment Management LP

Emmett Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 231,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. Global Business Travel Group comprises 1.9% of Emmett Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 155,696 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,233,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GBTG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Business Travel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.