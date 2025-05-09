Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Kindly MD Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KDLY opened at $3.78 on Friday. Kindly MD has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72.
About Kindly MD
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kindly MD
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- OXY Stock Rebound Begins Following Solid Earnings Beat
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Investing in CoreWeave: Key Insights on the NVIDIA?Backed AI IPO
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Datadog Earnings Delight: Q1 Strength and an Upbeat Forecast
Receive News & Ratings for Kindly MD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindly MD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.