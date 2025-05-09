Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Kindly MD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDLY opened at $3.78 on Friday. Kindly MD has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72.

About Kindly MD

Kindly MD, Inc provides healthcare services. Its services include medication management, behavioral healthcare and alternative treatments. The firm offers evaluation and management, including chronic pain, functional medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and addiction therapy, recovery support services, overdose education efforts, peer support, limited urgent care, preventative medicine, travel services, and hormone therapy.

