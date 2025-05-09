Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Issues Earnings Results

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. Apartment Investment and Management updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.500-1.600 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

