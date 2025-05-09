Top Hotel Stocks To Consider – May 8th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, and Expedia Group are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop or manage hotels, resorts and other lodging properties. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the performance of the hospitality sector, which is driven by factors like travel demand, occupancy rates and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $14.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5,211.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,832. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,664.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,835.67. The company has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 16,900,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,086,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $5.55 on Thursday, hitting $172.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,720. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.82 and a 200 day moving average of $175.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

