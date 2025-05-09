Promising Financial Stocks To Watch Today – May 8th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, iShares Bitcoin Trust, and Robinhood Markets are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance firms, brokerages and asset managers. By buying these stocks, investors gain an ownership stake in businesses whose revenues come from activities like lending, underwriting, asset management and other money-related services. Financial stocks often serve as a barometer for interest rate trends and overall economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.03. 64,800,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,281,039. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 30,545,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,775,270. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $4.25 on Thursday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 29,936,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,929,035. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02.

