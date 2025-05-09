Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Elyxium Wealth LLC

Elyxium Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,800 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $976.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.13.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

