Elyxium Wealth LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after buying an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,155,000 after buying an additional 1,343,596 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $223.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.99 and a 200-day moving average of $236.75. The firm has a market cap of $221.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

