California Resources Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3875 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

California Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 101.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. California Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect California Resources to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

California Resources Price Performance

CRC stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $60.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.14 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. California Resources’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on California Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In other California Resources news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

