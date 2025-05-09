Music Stocks To Follow Today – May 8th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Walt Disney are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are libraries of pre-recorded musical tracks made available for licensing for use in film, television, advertising and online content. These collections can be royalty-free or rights-managed, giving creators a legal, cost-effective alternative to commissioning original compositions. By offering instant access to a wide variety of genres and moods, music stocks streamline the production process for multimedia projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.10. 27,689,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,991,454. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.91.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $4.27 on Thursday, hitting $192.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,241,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,616,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.97 and a 200-day moving average of $207.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.54. 11,644,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,038,979. The stock has a market cap of $190.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average is $104.04. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

