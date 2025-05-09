Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.070-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.0 million-$70.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.5 million. Silvaco Group also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to -0.100–0.030 EPS.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVCO opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. Silvaco Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Silvaco Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Silvaco Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvaco Group

In other Silvaco Group news, major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,461,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,933,191.30. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

