Emmett Investment Management LP Takes Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Emmett Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 217,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000. OneSpaWorld accounts for about 3.9% of Emmett Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Emmett Investment Management LP owned about 0.21% of OneSpaWorld as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

OSW stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSW shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

