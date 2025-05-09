Emmett Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 163,885 Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Emmett Investment Management LP bought a new position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 163,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000. Grindr accounts for 2.6% of Emmett Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRND. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Grindr by 1,984.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 270,091 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,563,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Grindr by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GRND. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Grindr Stock Performance

Shares of GRND stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 0.28. Grindr Inc. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $24.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grindr news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $49,631.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,974. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $139,397. 76.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grindr Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

