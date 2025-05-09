Digital Media Stocks To Watch Today – May 8th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that develop, distribute and monetize content via digital channels—ranging from social-media platforms and streaming services to online publishers and digital-advertising networks. They offer investors exposure to the growth of online engagement, subscription models and digital ad spending, with key performance metrics including user growth, average revenue per user and content-licensing costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,199,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,525,700. The company has a market cap of $300.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $387.38. 1,017,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.62. Adobe has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $165.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.40. 621,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,216. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.71. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

