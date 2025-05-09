Elyxium Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $85.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

