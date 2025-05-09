SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK opened at $94.53 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.75.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

