Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,030.00 to $2,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,268.54.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,210,495.94. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,135 shares of company stock worth $31,505,623. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,111.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,240.31 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,875.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1,979.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

