Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Invests $20.16 Million in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 348,577 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,162,000. KBR accounts for about 0.1% of Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 12,326.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KBR by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,033 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KBR by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,653,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in KBR by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,539 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KBR

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.