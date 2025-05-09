Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,930,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $188,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $53.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

