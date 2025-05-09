Ellevest Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 654.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Sony Group by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 2.3 %

SONY stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

