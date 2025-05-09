Elyxium Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Elyxium Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,487,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,204,000 after purchasing an additional 273,078 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $6,070,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,223.60. This represents a 40.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $185.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

