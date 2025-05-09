Elyxium Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Elyxium Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.48.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.10 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,320. The trade was a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock worth $1,858,424. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

