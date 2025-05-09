Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $657.00 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $286.21 and a 1 year high of $663.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.09. The firm has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 110.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $740.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.76.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

