Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 43,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,045.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,024.03.

In other news, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total transaction of $3,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $38,242,687. This represents a 8.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.07, for a total transaction of $3,924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,161,193.58. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,140,195. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $1,007.42 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $763.61 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $959.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $962.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

