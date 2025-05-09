Fullcircle Wealth LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 668 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $333.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.34 and a 200 day moving average of $310.01. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price objective (up from $384.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.22.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,920. This represents a 42.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

