The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,490,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,422 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.54% of The Cigna Group worth $411,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $724,517,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $313,911,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,520,000 after buying an additional 737,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,151,000 after buying an additional 501,320 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.22.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $333.34 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

