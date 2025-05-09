Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 3,805 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Golar LNG worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 906.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $44.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Dnb Nor Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

