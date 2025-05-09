AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,802 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $28,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AeroVironment by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in AeroVironment by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Up 5.3 %

AeroVironment stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $236.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AVAV

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,306.80. This represents a 20.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.