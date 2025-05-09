Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,407,936 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.07% of Barnes Group worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,039,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,619 shares during the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 153,612 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,806,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 559,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $47.48 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

