Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,172,000 after purchasing an additional 488,904 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 422.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,662,000 after buying an additional 426,882 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $56,831,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $38,136,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Stock Up 2.3 %

AutoNation stock opened at $179.55 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.33. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

