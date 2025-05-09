Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Zuora as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

See Also

