Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 40,579 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,286,000. Curtiss-Wright comprises 0.1% of Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Curtiss-Wright at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $378.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $258.85 and a 1-year high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.43.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,550. This represents a 34.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $1,018,858.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,955,858.67. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,107 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

