Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 322,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,743,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 824.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 265,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paramount Global by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,586,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,973,000 after acquiring an additional 908,515 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -2.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

