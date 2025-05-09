437,409 Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Bought by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 437,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Everi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 1.31. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $14.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,615.20. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,413 shares in the company, valued at $789,428.75. This trade represents a 34.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.