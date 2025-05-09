10,229 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Hershey by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 557,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,955 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $170.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.56. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.