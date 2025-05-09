125,000 Shares in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Bought by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,185,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after buying an additional 1,167,887 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,640,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,632,000 after purchasing an additional 360,198 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 5,247.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 312,238 shares during the last quarter. Cigogne Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,448,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,426,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,499,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,997.74. The trade was a 18.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $578,564,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,176,517 shares of company stock valued at $582,701,109. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

EDR opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently -9.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Sunday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.