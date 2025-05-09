Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $335,858,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,622,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,244,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,284,773,000 after buying an additional 679,462 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 69,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.99, for a total value of $11,192,990.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,009.26. This trade represents a 69.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashish Bhutani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.33 per share, with a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,163.65. This represents a 77.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,180 shares of company stock valued at $39,411,066. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $165.94 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $110.63 and a 1 year high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.33 and a 200-day moving average of $167.55.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 263.53%.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.