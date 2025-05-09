Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 62,481 Crane (NYSE:CR)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Crane as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Crane by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $186.00 price target on Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.20.

NYSE CR opened at $169.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.93 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Crane’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

