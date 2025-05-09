EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Acquires 1,372,456 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,058,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372,456 shares during the period. Revvity accounts for approximately 3.6% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 3.33% of Revvity worth $452,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,761,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,631,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,764,000 after buying an additional 1,151,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $127,801,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,306,000 after acquiring an additional 274,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Revvity by 12,298.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 195,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 194,190 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Revvity Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.36. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.91%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

