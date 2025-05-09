Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,623,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,655,209 shares during the period. Berry Global Group accounts for 5.9% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 10.04% of Berry Global Group worth $751,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,390.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

