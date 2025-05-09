268,874 Shares in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH) Bought by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 268,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Stock Performance

Shares of CNH opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.50. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 13.21.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Capmk upgraded CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 24,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $281,839.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,627.12. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefano Pampalone sold 12,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $150,563.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 417,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,349.76. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,097. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

