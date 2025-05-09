Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut Minto Apartment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Minto Apartment Price Performance
Minto Apartment Company Profile
