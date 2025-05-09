G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 158,061 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158,061 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

AEHR opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $250.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.21.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

