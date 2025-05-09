PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.52.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $9.19. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $44,037.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,444.20. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $39,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,585.60. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,305 shares of company stock worth $1,682,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

