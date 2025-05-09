G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Acquires 8,065 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Calix by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Calix by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $989,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,690,452.92. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CALX opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -94.81 and a beta of 1.38. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $42.85.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

