Gate City Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 909,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,000. Kohl’s makes up approximately 7.7% of Gate City Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gate City Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Kohl’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Kohl’s Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

