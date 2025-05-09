Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,536,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,453 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up 1.8% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $227,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 142,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 67,355 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 375,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 197,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78,653 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.